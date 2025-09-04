Donyi Polo Airport Marks Leap in Northeast Air Connectivity

Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted the civil aviation sector as a crucial focus for the NDA government, celebrating the doubling of airports, aircraft fleets, and passenger numbers over the past 11 years.

Inaugurating the new terminal of the Donyi Polo Airport near Hollongi, Naidu commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his dedication to the project's completion. The terminal now holds a pre-covered capacity for 800 passengers, enabling an annual handling of up to 1.5 million people, a stark contrast to the previous facility's capacity of 150 passengers.

The expansion of the airport, part of a broader scheme to enhance air connectivity in the Northeast, includes daily flight services to major cities such as Delhi from September 17. Discussions on expanding regional links with heliports and through the renewed UDAN scheme further add to the aviation infrastructure growth in the region.

