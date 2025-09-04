Maharashtra Officers Prioritize Old Pension Scheme Reinstatement

The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation has made the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) its top priority, a move emerging as the primary focus of its newly elected leadership.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sandeep Mane, the federation's division vice president, highlighted the outcomes of their triennial general meeting held in Shegaon, Buldhana district. Newly elected officials for the 2025-2028 period adopted resolutions focusing heavily on OPS, among other key issues.

Mane emphasized the vital link between OPS and the financial security of retired employees. The federation is committed to intensifying its efforts for OPS re-implementation. Other significant resolutions include advocating for two years of childcare leave for women, aligning retirement age with central regulations, and addressing pay disparities. Under OPS, retirees receive a monthly pension at 50% of their final salary without needing employee contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)