Narayan Rane Dismisses Retirement Rumors Amid Political Journey Reflections
Narayan Rane, BJP MP and former Union minister, has quashed speculation about his retirement, clarifying that recent remarks were misinterpreted. He emphasized his ongoing commitment to politics and dismissed any intentions to retire. Rane praised his sons' political contributions and expressed his focus on public welfare and personal business interests.
Narayan Rane, a prominent BJP MP and former Union minister, has decisively dismissed recent speculations suggesting his imminent retirement, attributing the rumors to a misinterpretation of his statements at a public rally.
During an event in Sindhudurg, Rane referenced the challenges and conspiracies he's faced in his career, prompting some to believe he was stepping back from politics. However, he clarified to reporters his commitment remains firm.
Rane praised his sons, both active in politics, and reiterated his intentions to focus on his business while contributing to public welfare. He insists his comments were not a farewell but a reflection on his journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
