Veteran Politician Narayan Rane Hints at Retirement

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane has hinted at retirement, citing age and a desire to manage family business interests. Speaking in Sindhudurg, he encouraged his sons to continue his political legacy. Rane reflected on the challenges of politics and emphasized the importance of unity and selfless public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:14 IST
Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane has signaled his potential retirement, mentioning a wish to focus on his family's business interests.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, aged 73, expressed his disillusionment with current political conspiracies, which has bolstered his decision to step back from active politics.

Addressing supporters in Sindhudurg, Rane reflected on his longstanding political journey, urging unity among party workers and cautioning them against political profiteering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

