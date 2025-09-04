Transforming the Northeast: Aviation's Role in Arunachal's Connectivity Revolution

During the North-East Aviation Summit, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership over the past decade, particularly in the realm of connectivity and development in the Northeast region.

Addressing the summit's inaugural session, Khandu underscored the pivotal role of the civil aviation sector in bridging remote areas, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Civil Aviation Ministry. He lauded the achievements under the UDAN scheme, including the creation of several new airports and advanced landing grounds that have opened new horizons for Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu advocated for a specialized Northeast aviation policy to address regional challenges like terrain and weather. He pitched the idea of developing Guwahati as a regional hub and enhancing the aviation infrastructure with measures like higher viability gap funding and short take-off and landing services to accelerate the region's progress.

