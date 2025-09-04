Sweet Relief: GST Cut Boosts India's Ice Cream Delight

In a significant policy shift, the Government of India has reduced GST on ice cream from 18% to 5%, a move swiftly welcomed by Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts based in Hyderabad. The change is aimed at making ice cream more accessible, enhancing its status as a beloved treat across the nation.

This reduction is expected to create a ripple effect of positivity within the ice cream industry, bolstering consumption and supporting sector-wide growth. IMARC Group projects India's ice cream market will surge from ₹268 billion in 2024 to ₹1,078 billion by 2033, propelled largely by this tax reform.

CEO Sheetal Patil of Cream Stone underscores the company's commitment to passing the financial benefits to consumers, promising wider access to their premium range. Established in 2009, Cream Stone, with 117 outlets across 35 cities, aims to continue leading the pack in innovation and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)