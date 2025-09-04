Left Menu

Maharashtra to Beacon India's Maritime Future

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Maharashtra's leading role in India's maritime revolution with the completion of Vadhvan port. The state aims to bolster its economy and increase its share in the global supply chain, boasting the country's largest container capacity of 10 million TEU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:11 IST
Maharashtra to Beacon India's Maritime Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed that the state will spearhead India's maritime revolution for the next century following the completion of the Vadhvan port in Palghar district.

Fadnavis made these remarks while unveiling a substantial 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, highlighting Maharashtra's ascension to having the largest container capacity in the nation at 10 million TEU, exceeding Gujarat's 8.2 million TEU.

According to Fadnavis, this development marks a historic milestone that will significantly boost Maharashtra's economy and expand its footprint in the global supply chain. The completion of Vadhvan port is expected to be a pivotal factor in this maritime ascendancy.

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025