Maharashtra to Beacon India's Maritime Future

In a bold declaration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed that the state will spearhead India's maritime revolution for the next century following the completion of the Vadhvan port in Palghar district.

Fadnavis made these remarks while unveiling a substantial 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, highlighting Maharashtra's ascension to having the largest container capacity in the nation at 10 million TEU, exceeding Gujarat's 8.2 million TEU.

According to Fadnavis, this development marks a historic milestone that will significantly boost Maharashtra's economy and expand its footprint in the global supply chain. The completion of Vadhvan port is expected to be a pivotal factor in this maritime ascendancy.