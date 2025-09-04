Left Menu

Auto Stocks Climb Amid GST Reforms

Auto stocks, particularly Mahindra & Mahindra, saw gains after new GST reforms reduced tax rates. The BSE auto index rose by 0.69%, driven by early optimism for tax simplification. Despite gains, profit-taking tempered increases, causing volatility in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Auto stocks ended slightly higher with Mahindra & Mahindra leading at nearly 6% after profit-taking curbed earlier significant intra-day gains, sparked by GST rate cuts on essentials.

BSE auto index rose by 0.69%, yet the Sensex settled 150.30 points higher, influenced by initial optimism following GST reforms which trimmed tax slabs to 5% and 18%.

The reforms, effective September 22, lowered GST for certain vehicles, boosting auto stocks initially, but market volatility ensued due to anticipated profit-booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

