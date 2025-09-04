Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Lisbon Funicular Disaster

A Lisbon funicular crash on the Gloria line tragically killed at least 17 people. Abel Esteves and his family narrowly escaped the disaster as a runaway car crashed into a building. Esteves, a long-time resident, assisted in rescuing victims and vowed never to ride the tram again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident on Lisbon's famed Gloria funicular line has resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people. Abel Esteves and his family narrowly avoided the catastrophe as a runaway car crashed into a nearby building.

The incident occurred as the Esteves family, among approximately 40 passengers, prepared to ascend Calcada da Gloria. Esteves recounted the terrifying moment he witnessed another carriage approaching at high speed before it collided with a building.

This 140-year-old funicular, a crucial link between downtown Lisbon and the bustling Bairro Alto, transports millions yearly. Despite years of safe operation, Esteves now vows to steer clear of the tram, forever haunted by the chilling experience.

