Tragic Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro Claims Five Lives

A helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro resulted in the deaths of five people, including two foreigners, a local doctor, tour guide, and pilot. The aircraft, belonging to Kilimanjaro Aviation, was on a rescue mission when it crashed between Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania's iconic peak, claimed the lives of five individuals, police reported. The crash occurred on Wednesday evening on a popular tourist climbing route during a medical evacuation operation.

Among the deceased were two foreigners, along with a local doctor, tour guide, and pilot. The incident occurred between Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at over 4,000 meters altitude, marking the first such accident since 2008 on the mountain.

Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa informed journalists that the helicopter belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, specializing in medical evacuations. The company has yet to release a statement, and investigations to determine the crash's cause are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

