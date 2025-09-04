US Job Market Lags as Employers Navigate Economic Slowdown

The latest report from the Labor Department reveals a slight uptick in jobless claims, rising by 8,000 to reach 237,000 for the week ending August 30. This figure surpassed the economists' predictions of 231,000.

Despite the increase, layoffs have remained minimal, suggesting that businesses are holding onto employees amidst a "no hire, no fire" economic scenario. As the labor market shows signs of deceleration, the unemployment rate remains steady at a historic low of 4.2%.

The job market's sluggish growth has led to heightened anticipation on Wall Street and among Federal Reserve officials, prompting potential interest rate cuts to stimulate growth. This comes as economic expansion stalls amidst trade uncertainties and reduced business expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)