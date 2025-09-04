GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled GST 2.0, heralding it as a transformative initiative for India's economy. With a promise of next-generation reforms, GST 2.0 aims to simplify taxes, lower costs on essential goods, and stimulate economic growth.

Revealing the new two-tier tax rate structure of 5% and 18%, Modi highlighted the significant savings for the common man. The reform is poised to lower prices on a range of consumer goods, from kitchen essentials to personal health insurance, removing previous high-tax barriers.

In addition to tax reforms, Modi advocated for self-reliance through 'vocal for local' campaigns and introduced regulations to ensure ethical gaming practices, positioning India for growth in the global gaming market. The initiatives aim to secure a prosperous future for the nation and its youth.