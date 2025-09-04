Left Menu

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced GST 2.0, promising reforms that simplify taxes and boost national growth. The new two-tier rate structure seeks to lower costs on essentials and stimulate the economy. Modi emphasized self-reliance and local products, alongside safeguarding youth via gaming regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:48 IST
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled GST 2.0, heralding it as a transformative initiative for India's economy. With a promise of next-generation reforms, GST 2.0 aims to simplify taxes, lower costs on essential goods, and stimulate economic growth.

Revealing the new two-tier tax rate structure of 5% and 18%, Modi highlighted the significant savings for the common man. The reform is poised to lower prices on a range of consumer goods, from kitchen essentials to personal health insurance, removing previous high-tax barriers.

In addition to tax reforms, Modi advocated for self-reliance through 'vocal for local' campaigns and introduced regulations to ensure ethical gaming practices, positioning India for growth in the global gaming market. The initiatives aim to secure a prosperous future for the nation and its youth.

TRENDING

1
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
2
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India
3
Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Crisis

Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Cris...

 Global
4
Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gesture

Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gestu...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025