Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Rae Bareli Rail Stop

In a formal appeal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to authorize a stop for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction. Gandhi's letter underscores a persistent demand from his constituency that seeks smoother travel to the national capital.

Highlighting train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506, Gandhi emphasized the constituent's longstanding request for this halt to bolster connectivity with New Delhi. The letter, dated September 3, reflects a critical community concern.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate of Gandhi and an Amethi MP, confirmed that the letter underscores the pressing community need for improved rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)