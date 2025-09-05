Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Rae Bareli Rail Stop

Rahul Gandhi has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a halt for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli. This appeal aims to fulfill a longstanding demand from his constituency to ease travel towards the national capital, New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Rae Bareli Rail Stop
  • Country:
  • India

In a formal appeal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to authorize a stop for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction. Gandhi's letter underscores a persistent demand from his constituency that seeks smoother travel to the national capital.

Highlighting train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506, Gandhi emphasized the constituent's longstanding request for this halt to bolster connectivity with New Delhi. The letter, dated September 3, reflects a critical community concern.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate of Gandhi and an Amethi MP, confirmed that the letter underscores the pressing community need for improved rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish global headquarters soon

Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish g...

 India
2
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
3
J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025