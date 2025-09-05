Left Menu

PropertyDrone Realty: Revolutionizing Pune's Luxury Real Estate Market

Launched in 2020, PropertyDrone Realty addressed issues in Pune's luxury real estate market with a data-driven decision-making framework. Co-founders Nikhil Mawale and Ayush Thakur streamlined the buying process, reducing search periods and offering specialized protocols for NRIs. Their success has led to over 500 sales and 25 industry awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:41 IST
Pune, Maharashtra – September 3rd, 2025: Established in 2020, PropertyDrone Realty has transformed Pune's luxury property sector by addressing long-standing market challenges. Buyers previously faced extended search periods and misinformation, but under the leadership of co-founders Nikhil Mawale and Ayush Thakur, the company has dramatically streamlined the buying journey.

The firm's innovative framework has cut typical property search timelines from six months to just 4-6 weeks. PropertyDrone has also significantly benefitted NRI clients with virtual tours, legal support, and currency hedging advice, eliminating the need for multiple trips to India.

PropertyDrone's impact is evident through substantial sales figures—over 500 premium properties sold—and numerous accolades from developers, including the "Best Channel Partner" awards. With plans to expand into Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dubai, the company continues to lead in offering efficient, client-focused solutions in real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

