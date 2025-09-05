The Cooling U.S. Job Market: A Closer Look
The U.S. job market has slowed down, with only 85,000 new jobs added monthly in 2025, down from the previous year's figures. Challenges include the effects of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and President Trump's policies. Despite political tensions, data collection remains robust.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. job market is showing signs of slowing down, with recent figures indicating a significant drop in monthly job additions. In 2025, the economy generated an average of 85,000 new jobs each month, a stark decline from last year's numbers.
The slowdown is partly attributed to the lingering effects of 11 interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the uncertainty caused by President Trump's trade policies. Despite the turmoil, experts and insiders assert that the procedures of the Labor Department ensure the integrity of data collection.
In a dramatic political move, President Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following a disappointing jobs report. Critics argue that this reflects the deepening politicization of economic data management. However, the acting commissioner maintains that data collection remains free from interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
