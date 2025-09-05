Dassault to increase stake in business jet making JV with RInfra

New Delhi, Sep 5 PTI) French aerospace company Dassault Aviation will increase its stake in a joint venture with Reliance Infrastructure Ltd from 49 per cent to 51 per cent, the Indian firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Reliance Aerostructure Ltd, a unit of Reliance Infra, will transfer 2 per cent of its holding in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) to Dassault Aviation, the filing said.

Currently, RAL holds 51 per cent in DRAL while Dassault Aviation has 49 per cent.

After this, Dassault will hold 51 per cent and DRAL will become a subsidiary of the French firm, ensuring guarantees, warranties and service commitments for customers in India and worldwide.

The deal is expected to close by November 1, the filing said.

The company said the consideration received for the transfer will be Rs 175.96 crore based on independent valuation.

''Upon completion of the transaction, DRAL will cease to be a 51 per cent subsidiary and become the company's associate company with 49 per cent shareholding,'' Reliance Infra said.

Dassault Aviation makes military and business jets, and is the integrator of Rafale and Falcon aircraft, as well as the manufacturer of airframes and subsystems of these aircraft.

It has a market capitalisation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and holds cash reserves of over Rs 80,000 crore.

Dassault Aviation's stake hike follows its decision to designate DRAL as Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon aircraft.

Dassault and RAL had in June agreed to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets with a final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This will be the first, final assembly line for Falcon business jets outside of France. The first flight of Falcon 2000 'Made in India' from Indian soil is aimed for 2028.

Falcon is amongst the most successful business executive jets in its category with Dassault Aviation having a backlog of 75 aircraft as on June 30, 2025.

