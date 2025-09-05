NLC India Leads the Charge in Sustainable Mining Excellence

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, has solidified its place as a leader in sustainable mining, with all its operating mines receiving Star Ratings from the Ministry of Coal for the 2023-24 period. These ratings, introduced in 2019, promote responsible practices across operations, environment, safety, and more.

At a ceremony in Mumbai on September 4, 2025, the Star Rating awards were distributed by Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of State for Coal & Mines Satish Chandra Dubey. Reddy underscored the essential collaboration between government and private coal sector entities to achieve the vision of energy independence and a developed India by 2047.

The latest results highlight Lignite Mine-IA securing a Five-Star rating, marking it among India's top three opencast mines. NLCIL's Talabira II & III OCP and Barsingsar Lignite Mine also received Five-Star ratings. Since 2018, NLCIL's mines have collectively secured 29 Star Ratings, 21 of which are Five-Star, demonstrating their dominance in responsible mining innovation.

With only five operating mines, NLCIL continues to surpass larger competitors in both coal and lignite mining. They consistently secure No. 1 national positions under current leadership, pairing productivity with a commitment to sustainable growth. Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli expressed pride in their achievements, which focus on safety and sustainability.

Motupalli highlighted these ratings as proof of NLCIL's commitment to excellence in sustainable mining practices, aligning them with strategic plans to double their capacity in five years.