Tragedy Strikes: Small Plane Crashes Near Denver

A tragic plane crash occurred near Centennial Airport in Denver on Friday, claiming the lives of two individuals. The horrific incident was initially reported as an explosion.

The Beech BE35 airplane crashed in the parking lot of an industrial office park, igniting flames that threatened nearby buildings. Brave firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, preventing further destruction.

Audio from LiveATC.net revealed air traffic clearance was granted just before the crash. Another pilot reported witnessing smoke, confirming the disaster. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash.

