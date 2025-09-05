Tragedy Strikes: Small Plane Crashes Near Denver
A small plane crash near Centennial Airport in Denver resulted in two fatalities. The incident, initially reported as an explosion, involved a Beech BE35 airplane that caught fire, endangering nearby structures. The crash site was in an industrial park's parking lot. Authorities are currently investigating the cause.
- Country:
- United States
A tragic plane crash occurred near Centennial Airport in Denver on Friday, claiming the lives of two individuals. The horrific incident was initially reported as an explosion.
The Beech BE35 airplane crashed in the parking lot of an industrial office park, igniting flames that threatened nearby buildings. Brave firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, preventing further destruction.
Audio from LiveATC.net revealed air traffic clearance was granted just before the crash. Another pilot reported witnessing smoke, confirming the disaster. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three gun shop co-owners arrested in Kolkata for illegally supplying unregistered firearms
Climate Change Ignites Alarming Surge in Wildfires and Air Pollution
Telangana's Flood Crisis: CM Reddy Under Fire amid Relief Efforts
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop