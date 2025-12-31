Cricketing Fireworks: Stars Shine in Vijay Hazare Trophy Bonanza

Wednesday's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures were marked by standout performances from the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Krunal Pandya, among others. Madhya Pradesh, UP, Mumbai, and Odisha topped their respective groups, indicating their dominance in the elite domestic competition.

Karnataka secured a commanding victory over Puducherry in Group A, amassing 363/4 courtesy of stellar innings from Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal. Despite spirited fifties by Puducherry's Neyan Shyam Kangayan and Jayant Yadav, Karnataka's Manvanth Kumar's 3/52 saw them dismissed for 296. Jharkhand's chase of Tamil Nadu's 244 was made seamless by Utkarsh Singh and Shikhar Mohan as they cruised to a nine-wicket win.

In Group B, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed Shami dismantled Jammu and Kashmir's innings for a meager 63, leading to a comprehensive win for Bengal. Baroda, with centuries from Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, and Krunal Pandya, set a daunting 418 against Hyderabad, who fought back with a century from Abhirath Reddy but fell short.

UP successfully chased Assam's 308, thanks to Aryan Juyal's unbeaten 150, and in Group C, Punjab overcome Himachal Pradesh with Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh leading the chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 124 aided Maharashtra's formidable total against Uttarakhand, who were bowled out for 202. Delhi, however, faltered in pursuit of Odisha's 273, all out for 193.

Mumbai's colossal 444/8 against Goa was highlighted by Sarfaraz Khan's rapid 157, leaving Goa with too much ground to cover despite a strong effort. Overall, these matches displayed the strength and skill within Indian domestic cricket. (ANI)

