Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation
The U.S. dollar declined sharply on Friday following disappointing jobs data, with weaker-than-expected labor growth suggesting a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut. As Treasury yields fell, discussions around probable rate cuts intensified. The weaker dollar also influenced commodities, with gold reaching record highs.
The U.S. dollar experienced a significant drop against major currencies on Friday due to dismal job growth figures, which fell short of expectations. The Labor Department reported a sluggish increase of only 22,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in the last month, strengthening the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
This news sent the dollar index down by 0.48% to 97.767, causing declines against currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, gold prices soared to a record $3,599.89 per ounce, reflecting diminished confidence in the greenback.
Market analysts now predict an almost certain 25-basis point cut in the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Discussions around a more drastic 50-basis point cut remain speculative, highlighting the growing economic uncertainty and pressures on global markets.