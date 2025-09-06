Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant drop against major currencies on Friday due to dismal job growth figures, which fell short of expectations. The Labor Department reported a sluggish increase of only 22,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in the last month, strengthening the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

This news sent the dollar index down by 0.48% to 97.767, causing declines against currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, gold prices soared to a record $3,599.89 per ounce, reflecting diminished confidence in the greenback.

Market analysts now predict an almost certain 25-basis point cut in the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Discussions around a more drastic 50-basis point cut remain speculative, highlighting the growing economic uncertainty and pressures on global markets.