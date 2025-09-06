Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Attracts Billions in European Investment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Europe visit secured investment commitments totaling Rs 15,516 crore. Major contributions come from the UK-based Hinduja Group investing Rs 7,500 crore in the EV ecosystem, with aims to create over 17,613 jobs. The initiatives reflect the robust Dravidian Model in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a successful investment drive during his European tour, with commitments amounting to Rs 15,516 crore aimed at bolstering the state's economy.

The UK-based Hinduja Group has pledged Rs 7,500 crore towards the state's electric vehicle ecosystem, promising to generate over 1,000 jobs. This move, together with investments from AstraZeneca and other agreements from the UK and Germany, promises to create more than 17,000 jobs.

Stalin emphasized that these investments reflect the opportunities and ambitions fulfilled through the Dravidian Model of governance, as the state strengthens its global partnerships and engages with the diaspora.

