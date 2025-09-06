Tamil Nadu Attracts Billions in European Investment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a successful investment drive during his European tour, with commitments amounting to Rs 15,516 crore aimed at bolstering the state's economy.

The UK-based Hinduja Group has pledged Rs 7,500 crore towards the state's electric vehicle ecosystem, promising to generate over 1,000 jobs. This move, together with investments from AstraZeneca and other agreements from the UK and Germany, promises to create more than 17,000 jobs.

Stalin emphasized that these investments reflect the opportunities and ambitions fulfilled through the Dravidian Model of governance, as the state strengthens its global partnerships and engages with the diaspora.