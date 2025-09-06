Congress Questions the Future of National Anti-profiteering Authority

The Congress has raised concerns regarding the future of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), querying its continued role in ensuring GST rate cuts advantage all consumers and not just a select group.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted that the NAA was created under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to monitor if GST rate reductions led to decreased consumer prices. However, a government notification has set a potential end date for the authority in April 2025.

Ramesh's comments come amid the GST Council's recent decision to rationalize GST rates by removing certain tax slabs. The government claims this as a pre-Diwali benefit for the masses, effective September 22.

