Left Menu

Congress Questions the Future of National Anti-profiteering Authority

The Congress has questioned whether the National Anti-profiteering Authority will continue functioning to ensure GST rate cuts benefit all consumers and not just a 'favoured few.' The authority was set up to oversee that GST reductions result in lower consumer prices. Its future remains uncertain after a government notification indicated its abolishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:51 IST
Congress Questions the Future of National Anti-profiteering Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised concerns regarding the future of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), querying its continued role in ensuring GST rate cuts advantage all consumers and not just a select group.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted that the NAA was created under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to monitor if GST rate reductions led to decreased consumer prices. However, a government notification has set a potential end date for the authority in April 2025.

Ramesh's comments come amid the GST Council's recent decision to rationalize GST rates by removing certain tax slabs. The government claims this as a pre-Diwali benefit for the masses, effective September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations

Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations

 India
2
Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: A Solar Surge in the Desert

Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: A Solar Surge in the Desert

 India
3
Goa BJP Targets Majority Win in 2027 Elections

Goa BJP Targets Majority Win in 2027 Elections

 India
4
Rajasthan's Road Revolution: 160 New Buses Hit the Roads

Rajasthan's Road Revolution: 160 New Buses Hit the Roads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025