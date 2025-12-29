China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC) has taken a significant step by partnering with Thai securities firm InnovestX Securities to list Depository Receipts on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. This initiative links Thai investors to the ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF and the ChinaAMC STAR 50 ETF, giving them unprecedented access to China's core assets and breakthrough technologies.

This listing marks the first instance of Exchange-Traded Funds from the Shanghai Stock Exchange entering an overseas market through a Depository Receipt structure. It's a landmark moment in enhancing capital market collaboration between China and Thailand, aligned with the objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative.

ChinaAMC's partnership strategy, including collaborations with firms like BBL Asset Management and First Plus Asset Management, underscores the increasing integration of Chinese assets in global portfolios, while harnessing China's pioneering technological advancements.