Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

In a concerted effort by the Northeast Frontier Railway, three individuals were recently arrested for illegal ticket touting, with train tickets worth over Rs 1 lakh recovered. The operations took place in different locations across West Bengal and Nagaland, highlighting continued vigilance against ticket touting by RPF teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:30 IST
In a targeted operation, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended three individuals involved in train ticket touting, recovering tickets worth over Rs 1 lakh, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The arrests were a result of separate operations across different locations, emphasizing the railway's crackdown on illegal ticket sales. The first arrest was made on Thursday at the passenger reservation system in Kanki, West Bengal, where 40 tickets were seized.

Continued efforts led to additional arrests in Dimapur, Nagaland, and Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, further confiscating advance tickets. The RPF remains committed to eliminating touting activities and ensuring genuine accessibility to reserved tickets for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

