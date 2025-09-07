Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada's flight attendants have rejected a proposed agreement on wage increases that ended a significant strike in August, the airline disclosed on Saturday.

The proposal was turned down by Air Canada's extensive team of over 10,000 flight attendants. The wage-related issues are now set to be resolved through arbitration, eliminating the possibility of further legal strike actions.

