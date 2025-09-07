Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement
Air Canada flight attendants have turned down a proposed wage increase deal that ended an August strike. Over 10,000 flight attendants will have their wage concerns addressed through arbitration, as further legal strikes are off the table.
Air Canada's flight attendants have rejected a proposed agreement on wage increases that ended a significant strike in August, the airline disclosed on Saturday.
The proposal was turned down by Air Canada's extensive team of over 10,000 flight attendants. The wage-related issues are now set to be resolved through arbitration, eliminating the possibility of further legal strike actions.
This development was reported by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Harshita Meenakshi in Bengaluru, with editorial oversight by Edmund Klamann.
