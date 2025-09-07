Left Menu

GST Reforms Rev Up Jawa and Yezdi Comeback

The recent GST reforms have significantly reduced the cost of Yezdi and Jawa motorcycles, allowing these iconic brands to resurface in the Indian market. The tax cut for bikes up to 350 cc has brought prices below Rs 2 lakh, boosting market potential and accelerating demand.

Updated: 07-09-2025 10:39 IST
  • India

The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms are set to spark a revival of iconic motorcycle brands Yezdi and Jawa. Having disappeared in the mid-90s due to regulatory changes, these brands are poised to make a comeback with reduced prices.

The co-founders of Classic Legends, which owns Yezdi and Jawa, have announced that the GST rate cut from 28% to 18% on two-wheelers up to 350 cc will lower prices to under Rs 2 lakh. Anupam Thareja, MD & Co-Founder, finds this tax cut beneficial in reaching more customers.

Despite a hike in tax on motorcycles over 350 cc, affecting their BSA brand, Thareja and Co-Founder Boman Irani welcome the reform as favorable for common consumers. The GST adjustments coincide with the festive season, potentially boosting demand.

