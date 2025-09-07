GST Reforms Rev Up Jawa and Yezdi Comeback

The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms are set to spark a revival of iconic motorcycle brands Yezdi and Jawa. Having disappeared in the mid-90s due to regulatory changes, these brands are poised to make a comeback with reduced prices.

The co-founders of Classic Legends, which owns Yezdi and Jawa, have announced that the GST rate cut from 28% to 18% on two-wheelers up to 350 cc will lower prices to under Rs 2 lakh. Anupam Thareja, MD & Co-Founder, finds this tax cut beneficial in reaching more customers.

Despite a hike in tax on motorcycles over 350 cc, affecting their BSA brand, Thareja and Co-Founder Boman Irani welcome the reform as favorable for common consumers. The GST adjustments coincide with the festive season, potentially boosting demand.

