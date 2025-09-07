OYO Rebrands as 'Prism': A New Corporate Identity for Global Expansion

In its latest strategic move, OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, is rebranding itself as Prism. The initiative is designed to unify its extensive range of business operations under a single, cohesive identity.

According to a letter addressed to shareholders by OYO's Chairman and founder, Ritesh Agarwal, Prism will serve as the parent brand for the global travel tech platform's myriad offerings. The name was selected through a competition attracting over 6,000 entries worldwide.

This rebranding comes at a significant time for the company, as it aims to align its ever-expanding portfolio with its strategic growth objectives, offering a variety of services, from budget travel to luxury accommodations and innovative hospitality technology solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)