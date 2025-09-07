Left Menu

GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will engage with industry bodies to address complaints about goods' prices not reflecting new reduced GST rates applicable from September 22. As GST slabs are reduced from four to two, competitive market forces are expected to pass benefits to consumers effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:54 IST
GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is set to tackle complaints from industry bodies about the non-reduction of goods' prices following the implementation of reduced GST rates starting September 22, according to Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, the CBIC chief.

The GST Council, composed of the Centre and states, recently opted to cut tax rates on 375 items, simplifying the structure from four slabs to two. From September 22, most commonly used goods will face a 5% GST, whereas all other items will see an 18% tax, marking the most significant reshaping of the Goods and Services Tax since its inception in 2017.

Agarwal expressed confidence that the industry would transfer GST benefits to consumers, as observed in previous years. The GST law mandates businesses to pass on rate cut advantages, with an anti-profiteering authority established to handle complaints. Despite past mechanisms, few profiteering cases were lodged, leading to confidence in the industry's responsiveness this time.

TRENDING

1
GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

 India
2
Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

 India
3
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
4
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025