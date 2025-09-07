Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

South Korea has successfully concluded negotiations with the United States over the situation involving detained Korean workers in Georgia, as per Yonhap News reports quoting a presidential official. These discussions are a critical step toward resolving the diplomatic situation.

A significant development from these talks is the preparation of a plane ready to bring back the detained workers. This move underscores the urgency and importance given by South Korean authorities to ensure the safe return of their citizens.

The return of the workers now depends on the completion of essential administrative procedures, highlighting the role of bureaucracy in both hindering and facilitating international affairs.