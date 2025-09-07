Left Menu

India's Resilience Amid US Tariffs and GST Reforms

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran expressed optimism about meeting India's real GDP growth target, despite potential nominal GDP shortfalls. The Indian economy shows resilience amid US tariffs and GST reforms. Inflation is expected to remain low, supporting continued economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:05 IST
India's Resilience Amid US Tariffs and GST Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has highlighted a resilient outlook for India's economy despite potential nominal GDP growth shortfalls. Nageswaran remains hopeful about meeting the real GDP growth target of 6.3-6.8% for the fiscal year, even in the face of US-imposed tariffs.

Factors supporting this optimistic outlook include benign inflation expectations due to a favorable kharif harvest and GST reform-induced price reductions. These reforms, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are likely to boost consumer spending and domestic consumption, ultimately supporting economic growth.

While the US's 50% tariff on Indian goods poses challenges, Nageswaran suggests the Indian economy's strong first-quarter performance hints at underlying resilience. With continued momentum expected, the impact of US tariffs and GST reforms will be pivotal in shaping future economic trajectories.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025