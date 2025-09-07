India's Resilience Amid US Tariffs and GST Reforms
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran expressed optimism about meeting India's real GDP growth target, despite potential nominal GDP shortfalls. The Indian economy shows resilience amid US tariffs and GST reforms. Inflation is expected to remain low, supporting continued economic growth.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has highlighted a resilient outlook for India's economy despite potential nominal GDP growth shortfalls. Nageswaran remains hopeful about meeting the real GDP growth target of 6.3-6.8% for the fiscal year, even in the face of US-imposed tariffs.
Factors supporting this optimistic outlook include benign inflation expectations due to a favorable kharif harvest and GST reform-induced price reductions. These reforms, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are likely to boost consumer spending and domestic consumption, ultimately supporting economic growth.
While the US's 50% tariff on Indian goods poses challenges, Nageswaran suggests the Indian economy's strong first-quarter performance hints at underlying resilience. With continued momentum expected, the impact of US tariffs and GST reforms will be pivotal in shaping future economic trajectories.
