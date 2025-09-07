Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop
Hyundai Motor India has cut prices across its model range by up to Rs 2.4 lakh to reflect reduced GST rates, effective September 22. Meanwhile, Tata Motors also plans to lower prices on its commercial vehicles, decreasing costs from Rs 30,000 to Rs 4.65 lakh.
On Sunday, Hyundai Motor India announced a reduction in prices across its entire model range, with savings of up to Rs 2.4 lakh. This move aims to pass on the benefits of a recent GST rate cut to customers, effective September 22.
In a statement, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, emphasized the impact of this reform, stating it provides a boost to the automotive industry while enhancing affordable personal mobility for millions of customers.
Similarly, Tata Motors has pledged to pass the full benefit of the GST reduction to its customers. Prices for its comprehensive commercial vehicle range will decrease between Rs 30,000 and Rs 4.65 lakh as the revised rates take effect on September 22, 2025.
