Air India's New Flight Path: Transparency and Trust

Air India, under CEO Campbell Wilson, is emphasizing transparency in light of recent operational incidents that have brought the airline into the spotlight. Wilson asserted that the rate of incidents is typical given the airline's vast operations.

A major initiative includes empowering cabin crew and front-line staff to issue e-vouchers to passengers as compensation for service shortcomings, which include mishandled baggage or technical snags causing flight disruptions.

Following a recent catastrophic crash, Air India is actively recalibrating its operations to bolster aircraft reliability. The airline is also reconnecting with familiar customer engagement practices like in-flight magazines and social media activity as it strives to reinforce its brand values of integrity and focus.