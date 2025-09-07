Mayawati Sounds Alarm on 'Trump Tariff Terror'

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has targeted a steep tariff hike on Indian goods by the US, dubbing it 'Trump Tariff Terror.' She called for the BJP-led central government to implement decisive reforms to handle the crisis.

Her comments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with US President Donald Trump, which ended on a positive note. However, the ongoing tariff dispute continues to strain India-US relations, furthering economic concerns within India.

The tariffs, which include a 50% charge on Indian goods, have left export hubs in Uttar Pradesh struggling, resulting in warnings of potential job losses and market access issues. The dilemma has sparked demonstrations and letters to government leaders advocating for urgent intervention.

