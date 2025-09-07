Steel Conclave 2025: Forging the Future with AI and Green Transition

The Steel Conclave 2025 is set to convene on September 8-9 in the national capital, featuring key stakeholders and ministers to deliberate on the future trajectory of the steel industry.

Key themes of the conclave include leveraging artificial intelligence in the steel value chain, increasing raw material availability, and financing methods for a green transition, according to the Indian Steel Association (ISA).

The event will also tackle industry-wide challenges such as decarbonization, logistic efficiency, and price risk management, aiming to align India's steel sector with global sustainability standards.

