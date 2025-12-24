ACME and CESC Secure Milestone Renewable Energy Contracts

ACME Solar Holdings and CESC Ltd announced on Wednesday that they have secured significant orders for renewable energy projects from REMC Ltd. The projects highlight a joint commitment towards sustainable energy solutions, each providing power at a tariff of Rs 4.35 per unit over a span of 25 years.

ACME Solar was awarded a prestigious Letter of Award (LoA) for developing a 130-MW renewable energy round-the-clock power project. This development represents a major step for ACME, as it seeks to increase its footprint in the renewable energy sector.

CESC, through its subsidiary Purvah Green Power Private Limited, received an LoA for a 180-MW project, reinforcing its role as a leader in green energy. REMC, operating under the Ministry of Railways, plays a vital part in advancing new and renewable energy sectors across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)