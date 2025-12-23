Left Menu

A.P. Moller Capital's Landmark Investment in India's Renewable Energy

A.P. Moller Capital's Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II will invest INR 1,350 Crores in Rays Power Infra's renewable projects, aiming to catalyze INR 5,200 Crores in capital expenditure. This marks A.P. Moller Capital's first investment in India, emphasizing its significance in the renewable energy sector.

  • Country:
  • India

A.P. Moller Capital's Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II has announced an investment of up to INR 1,350 Crores into renewable energy projects being developed by Rays Power Infra Limited. This investment is expected to stimulate a minimum of INR 5,200 Crores in project capital expenditure, bolstering the company's operations and expanding long-term revenue potential. The decision highlights the growing global confidence in India's renewable energy sector and emphasizes the country's significance as a hub for renewable capital investment.

This investment marks A.P. Moller Capital's first foray into the Indian market. The company draws upon over 120 years of industrial heritage from the A.P. Moller Group and is recognized for its investment and expansion of renewable energy businesses across Southeast Asia and Africa. The firm has supported over 2 GW of renewable and transitional capacity development through its funds, specializing in solar, wind, hybrid-power businesses, grid solutions, and energy-efficiency assets.

Ketan Mehta, MD & CEO of Rays Power Infra, noted that this partnership is pivotal for achieving their vision of creating scalable renewable infrastructure. Simultaneously, A.P. Moller Capital's Senior Management expressed their readiness to seize India's ongoing energy transition opportunities, propelled by established policy support and economic fundamentals. This collaboration aims to responsibly and efficiently deliver utility-scale renewable capacity while reinforcing long-term partnerships in India's rapidly growing renewable market.

