Chennai Angels Explore Investment Opportunities at Sri City SEZ

A 19-member delegation from Chennai Angels visited Sri City SEZ to assess investment possibilities and business operations. Led by K Mahalingam, they were introduced to the SEZ's infrastructure by Ravindra Sannareddy. The visit aimed to refine Sri City's strategic plans and support its business-friendly environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:48 IST
A group of 19 representatives from Chennai Angels descended upon Sri City over the weekend to evaluate potential investment opportunities and operational dynamics at the Special Economic Zone situated near Chennai.

The delegation, spearheaded by industrialist K Mahalingam, Partner and Director of TSM Group of Companies, was warmly welcomed by Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the SEZ's infrastructure and its initiatives in environmental sustainability and fostering a business-friendly climate.

During their visit, the delegation toured various manufacturing facilities, including those of industry giants like Daikin, Isuzu, and Colgate, as part of their effort to better understand the scope and scale of businesses operating within the SEZ.

