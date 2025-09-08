Gen Z Unplugged: Secret Lives of Teenagers Series Debuts

India Today Group's youth-focused brand, MO, has launched 'Secret Lives of Teenagers' (SLOT), a groundbreaking Insta First series aimed at showcasing the candid voices of Generation Z. The six-part series, sponsored by Swiggy, features vibrant Gen Z individuals from top global universities, who delve into topics like identity, ambition, and mental health.

This unapologetic series offers a raw and insightful look into the way young people navigate the complexities of growing up in our hyper-connected world. For marketers, educators, and parents, SLOT provides invaluable insights into Gen Z values, while empowering teens to share their voices authentically.

MO, designed to engage through digital mediums like podcasts and reels, solidifies its standing as a cultural hub for Indian youth with SLOT. Executive Editor Kalli Purie highlights the series as fully representative of the Gen Z spirit, devoid of filters or borrowed narratives. Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor praises Gen Z for their trendsetting behaviors and reflects on their 'vibe' at the end of each episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)