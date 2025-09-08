Gen Z Unplugged: Secret Lives of Teenagers Series Debuts
India Today Group's GenZ brand MO introduces 'Secret Lives of Teenagers', a six-part series presented by Swiggy. Featuring candid conversations with Gen Z, it covers identity, ambition, mental health, and more. SLOT provides an authentic look into Gen Z culture, serving as a vital resource for understanding this influential generation.
- Country:
- India
India Today Group's youth-focused brand, MO, has launched 'Secret Lives of Teenagers' (SLOT), a groundbreaking Insta First series aimed at showcasing the candid voices of Generation Z. The six-part series, sponsored by Swiggy, features vibrant Gen Z individuals from top global universities, who delve into topics like identity, ambition, and mental health.
This unapologetic series offers a raw and insightful look into the way young people navigate the complexities of growing up in our hyper-connected world. For marketers, educators, and parents, SLOT provides invaluable insights into Gen Z values, while empowering teens to share their voices authentically.
MO, designed to engage through digital mediums like podcasts and reels, solidifies its standing as a cultural hub for Indian youth with SLOT. Executive Editor Kalli Purie highlights the series as fully representative of the Gen Z spirit, devoid of filters or borrowed narratives. Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor praises Gen Z for their trendsetting behaviors and reflects on their 'vibe' at the end of each episode.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case
OYO Rebrands as 'Prism': A New Corporate Identity for Global Expansion
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity
Trump's Bold Move: Revamping Defense Identity