Kerala’s Record Liquor Sales During Onam: A 12-Day Boon

Kerala State Beverages Corporation achieved a record Rs 970.74 crore in liquor sales during the Onam festival. The highest sales were noted on September 4 with Rs 137.64 crore. Key outlets contributed significantly to this revenue surge. Consumerfed's figures remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) announced a record-breaking Rs 970.74 crore in liquor sales during the Onam festival this year. Covering the period from August 25 to September 6, this comes as a 9.34% increase compared to last year's Rs 842.07 crore.

Significantly, the highest revenue was recorded on September 4, the Uthradam day of Onam, with sales hitting Rs 137.64 crore followed by substantial sales of Rs 96.52 crore on September 3 and Rs 90.43 crore on September 2. KSBC reported that by Uthradam day, Rs 826.38 crore worth of liquor had been sold.

The Karunagappally outlet in Kollam distinguished itself by achieving the highest single-day sales, amounting to Rs 1.46 crore on Uthradam. Other notable contributors included the Kavanad Ashramam and Kuttippala Edappal outlets. The state features 278 BEVCO outlets and 155 self-service stores, which were closed on Onam day. Data from Consumerfed's sales remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

