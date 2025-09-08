Left Menu

Revolutionizing Resilience: India’s Steel Sector at a Crossroads

The AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association calls for reforms in standards and sustainability to enhance India's steel sector. As a vital contributor to industrial growth, challenges like raw material volatility and decarbonization pressure persist. AIIFA STEELEX-2025 aims to address these issues with industry unification and innovative discussions.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association has urged comprehensive reforms to bolster India's steel sector's resilience and global stature. This comes as the sector, contributing significantly to the nation's steel output, faces challenges like raw material cost fluctuations and increasing demands for decarbonization.

To tackle these concerns, AIIFA, along with the Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra and the Government of India, will host AIIFA STEELEX-2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. The event, a significant gathering in the steel industry calendar, will focus on pivotal discussions including sustainable practices, hydrogen steelmaking, and resolving industry-wide challenges.

Leaders emphasize that revising BIS standards is crucial, advocating for region-specific norms to address India's geographic diversity. With strong policy support, the sector is poised to transition toward green steel, elevating India as a leader in sustainable steel production.

