India Plans Tariff Relief for Exporters Amid US Trade Challenges

India's government is crafting a support package for exporters affected by a 50% US tariff. Various industries are analyzing impacts, including textiles, gems, and electronics. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a GST overhaul to reduce prices on essentials, promoting consumption and economic growth.

The Indian government, under the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is formulating a comprehensive support package for exporters impacted by a steep 50% tariff recently imposed by the United States. A robust, multi-departmental effort is currently assessing the ramifications of these tariffs on Indian goods.

Sitharaman, in a conversation with PTI, detailed how various industries have begun voicing their experiences to the pertinent departments since the subsequent 25% component of the tariff took effect on August 27. The tariff, among the highest globally, includes a 25% penalty for India's crude oil purchases from Russia and persists despite prime trading ties.

Besides addressing the tariff issue, Sitharaman revealed a significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform aimed at benefiting all citizens by lowering rates on over 400 products. Set to start from September 22, this overhaul promises lower prices on everyday necessities and the exemption of health and life insurance premiums from tax.

