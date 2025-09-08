Left Menu

Japanese Investors Shift Focus Amidst Slowed Foreign Stock Selling

Japanese investors continued to sell foreign stocks for the fourth consecutive month in August, albeit at a reduced pace. While selling a net 86.8 billion yen in stocks, they bought 411 billion yen in foreign debt. Investment trusts and insurers also boosted investments in foreign stocks and bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:21 IST
Japanese Investors Shift Focus Amidst Slowed Foreign Stock Selling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, Japanese investors maintained their streak of selling foreign stocks for the fourth month, although the pace of divestment slowed significantly. Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance indicated a net sale of 86.8 billion yen, the smallest since a sizable 3.27 trillion yen purchase in April.

Diversifying their strategies, Japanese investors purchased 411 billion yen worth of foreign debt securities, marking the fourth consecutive month of net purchases. Trust accounts, primarily pension funds, continued their trend of divesting from foreign stocks in favor of long-term bonds, selling a net 696.7 billion yen in stocks while acquiring 1.99 trillion yen in bonds.

Japanese investment trust management firms and insurers increased their activities in the foreign stock market by injecting net amounts of 806.8 billion yen and 124.3 billion yen, respectively. July data from the Bank of Japan further highlighted a shift, with investors selling US stocks for a third month yet making substantial investments in US and European bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

 India
2
BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

 India
3
Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

 India
4
Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025