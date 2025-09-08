Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Secures Major Investments During CM's European Tour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced significant investments following his European tour. Agreements with 23 companies, including Hinduja Group and AstraZeneca, promise a total of Rs 15,516 crore and over 17,000 jobs. The tour aimed to enhance industrial growth and featured multiple collaborations and expansions.

Tamil Nadu Secures Major Investments During CM's European Tour
During his recent European tour, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin secured commitments from 23 companies for a total investment of Rs 15,516 crore, potentially creating 17,613 jobs. Notable agreements include UK-based Hinduja Group investing Rs 7,500 crore in the EV ecosystem and AstraZeneca expanding its Chennai facility with Rs 176 crore.

The TN Rising meet in Germany saw further pacts with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst. The Chief Minister highlighted these strategic alliances as validation of Tamil Nadu's investment potential. Enthusiastic receptions awaited him upon his return, despite criticisms from opposition parties.

Reacting to opposition from AIADMK, Stalin emphasized the trip's success in attracting 33 MoUs and maintaining an industrial climate that encourages expansion. He plans to continue fostering investment through future events, such as inaugurating a significant Delta Electronics project in Hosur. Stalin also commemorated rationalist leader Periyar during his business trip.

