Global Innovations Take Center Stage at CES 2026

CES 2026, heralded as the world's largest and most influential technology event, is poised to showcase revolutionary advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, mobility, and health tech. As orchestrated by the Consumer Technology Association, the event aims to redefine how humans live, work, and connect.

The gathering is set to attract global companies, ambitious startups, and key industry figures, all eager to unveil their cutting-edge solutions to pressing global challenges. John Kelley, CES Vice President and Show Director, underscores the event's significance as a dynamic platform where innovation is not only announced but scrutinized, debated, and pushed to the next level.

This year's lineup includes renowned tech giants like AMD, BMW, LG, and Samsung. These entities, alongside emerging companies, will spotlight pivotal advancements across various sectors from digital health to immersive entertainment. Amid global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the show will highlight how technology continues to evolve and address real-world problems.