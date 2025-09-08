Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods Embark on Strategic Integration

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods have announced September 30, 2025, as the cutoff date to finalize the acquisition of Sri Aqua by Kings Infra. Both companies have commenced collaborative efforts to expedite the integration process and chart a strategic roadmap for future growth.

The synergy between the two firms highlights Kings Infra's expertise in sustainable aquaculture, advanced farm management systems, and digital platforms like BlueTechOS. These will bolster Sri Aqua's farming base. Joint efforts in farm onboarding and securing raw materials aim to ensure a reliable global market supply.

This integration also taps into Sri Aqua's seafood processing capabilities and long-term export contracts, supporting Kings Infra's farm-to-fork model and healthy protein verticals. The collaboration is set to enhance export market access, unlock premium product segments, and boost sustainability and traceability through initiatives like SISTA360.

(With inputs from agencies.)