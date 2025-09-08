Left Menu

Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods Embark on Strategic Integration

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods are collaborating on a strategic merger with the acquisition to be finalized by September 2025. This integration leverages Kings Infra's sustainable aquaculture technologies and Sri Aqua's seafood processing capabilities, aiming at global market expansion, operational efficiency, and increased investor value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:08 IST
Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods Embark on Strategic Integration
Joint Management of Kings Infra and Sri Aqua Seafoods addressing the key members of both Companies . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods have announced September 30, 2025, as the cutoff date to finalize the acquisition of Sri Aqua by Kings Infra. Both companies have commenced collaborative efforts to expedite the integration process and chart a strategic roadmap for future growth.

The synergy between the two firms highlights Kings Infra's expertise in sustainable aquaculture, advanced farm management systems, and digital platforms like BlueTechOS. These will bolster Sri Aqua's farming base. Joint efforts in farm onboarding and securing raw materials aim to ensure a reliable global market supply.

This integration also taps into Sri Aqua's seafood processing capabilities and long-term export contracts, supporting Kings Infra's farm-to-fork model and healthy protein verticals. The collaboration is set to enhance export market access, unlock premium product segments, and boost sustainability and traceability through initiatives like SISTA360.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
3
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
4
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025