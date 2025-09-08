Left Menu

India Leads G20 with Lowest Unemployment Rate Amid Strategic Economic Efforts

India's unemployment rate is the lowest among G20 nations, driven by rapid economic growth and strategic schemes like PM-VBRY. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discusses collaborations with platforms like Mentor Together and Quikr to enhance employment opportunities and youth employability through the National Career Service portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India currently boasts the lowest unemployment rate among G20 nations, standing at just 2 percent, according to the World Economic Forum. This significant achievement was highlighted by Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

Mandaviya emphasized how diverse sectors in India have thrived, facilitating employment generation in alignment with the country's swift economic growth. Key government initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), have been instrumental in this progress.

The minister also announced strategic collaborations involving the digital mentorship platform 'Mentor Together' and classifieds site 'Quikr'. These partnerships are set to enhance the employment ecosystem and extend mentoring to jobseekers, particularly those joining the workforce for the first time under PM-VBRY.

