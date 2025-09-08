Left Menu

Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods: A New Era of Sustainable Aquaculture

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is set to acquire Sri Aqua Seafoods by September 30, 2025, aiming to enhance sustainable aquaculture efforts. The partnership emphasizes digital technology integration, supply chain efficiencies, and global market expansion to grow revenue and value for investors in the seafood sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kochi, September 8, 2025: In a significant development within the aquaculture industry, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods have finalized September 30, 2025 as the deadline to complete the acquisition process.

In anticipation of the acquisition's completion, both companies have started collaborative efforts, fast-tracking integration and establishing a strategic growth plan.

The synergy between Kings Infra's sustainable technologies and Sri Aqua's processing capabilities aims to expand markets globally, increase revenues, and elevate their leadership in the sustainable seafood sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

