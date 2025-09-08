Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods: A New Era of Sustainable Aquaculture

Kochi, September 8, 2025: In a significant development within the aquaculture industry, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods have finalized September 30, 2025 as the deadline to complete the acquisition process.

In anticipation of the acquisition's completion, both companies have started collaborative efforts, fast-tracking integration and establishing a strategic growth plan.

The synergy between Kings Infra's sustainable technologies and Sri Aqua's processing capabilities aims to expand markets globally, increase revenues, and elevate their leadership in the sustainable seafood sector.

