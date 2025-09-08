Left Menu

Formalisation Surge: India's Workforce Shift in 2024-25

India's informal labor market is transitioning towards formalisation, marked by record enrolment in EPFO during 2024-25. Young individuals predominantly drive this change, favoring formal employment as a career start. Quess Corp's report highlights industry trends, rising women's participation, and the urgency for social infrastructure to boost workforce inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:15 IST
Formalisation Surge: India's Workforce Shift in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The informal labor market in India is witnessing a transformative shift, with formalisation gaining a foothold, as demonstrated by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) reporting record enrollments for 2024-25. A report from Quess Corp shows young people chiefly propelling this trend towards formal employment.

The 'India's Workforce Trends & Quess Corp Role in Formalisation' report shares significant insights, revealing EPFO's peak in attracting 139.78 lakh new subscribers in the fiscal year, a substantial leap from 61 lakh in FY19. Notably, 61% of these new subscribers are below 29 years, emphasizing the growing reliance on formal jobs as career inception points.

Moreover, the study highlights improved female participation, now at 41.7%, with a quarter of new EPFO enrollees being women. Also, sectors like retail, BFSI, and manufacturing lead job creation, with BFSI offering the highest wages. Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp, stresses enhanced social infrastructure to further women's workforce engagement.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over VP Candidate's Meeting with Convicted Politician

Controversy Erupts Over VP Candidate's Meeting with Convicted Politician

 India
2
The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?

The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit

 India
4
Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

 Mali

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025