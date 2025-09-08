Auto Stocks Surge Amid GST Rate Cut Optimism
Auto stocks saw significant increases, spurred by the recent GST rate cut announcement. Major players in the automotive sector, including Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra & Mahindra, experienced share price surges. The optimism in the market is driven by expectations of increased demand and lower vehicle prices.
Stocks related to the automotive industry climbed on Monday, riding a wave of optimism following the government's decision to cut GST rates.
Major stocks such as Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra & Mahindra rose significantly, with investors anticipating a surge in demand.
Lower vehicle prices, a result of the GST rate adjustment, are expected to stimulate consumer interest, further fueling the rally in auto stocks.
