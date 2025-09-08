Auto Stocks Surge Amid GST Rate Cut Optimism

Stocks related to the automotive industry climbed on Monday, riding a wave of optimism following the government's decision to cut GST rates.

Major stocks such as Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra & Mahindra rose significantly, with investors anticipating a surge in demand.

Lower vehicle prices, a result of the GST rate adjustment, are expected to stimulate consumer interest, further fueling the rally in auto stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)