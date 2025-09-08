Left Menu

Electrifying India's Highways: Smart Freight Centre's Data Partnership Revolution

The Smart Freight Centre in India has unveiled a report detailing a Data Partnership Program to guide the transition to Zero-Emission Trucks (ZETs). The initiative is aligned with India's climate goals, promoting the electrification of the freight sector by prioritizing routes like NH 44 and NE 4 for charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:26 IST
Electrifying India's Highways: Smart Freight Centre's Data Partnership Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Smart Freight Centre (SFC) in India has launched a pivotal report titled 'Data Partnership for Indian Road Freight'. The document outlines how data-driven insights can steer India towards adopting Zero-Emission Trucks (ZETs). This aligns with governmental initiatives such as PM e-DRIVE, emphasizing India's commitment to sustainable freight operations.

The report identifies a significant opportunity within India's freight industry, which contributes a noteworthy portion of the national GDP yet suffers from disproportionate CO2 emissions from medium and heavy-duty trucks. By utilizing data from over 50 use cases, the program identifies crucial routes like NH 44 and NE 4 for new charging infrastructures.

Key endorsements include insights from Sudhendu J. Sinha from NITI Aayog, emphasizing the program's impact. Case studies highlight the economic and environmental benefits for sectors like cement and e-commerce, supporting a shift from pilot projects to large-scale corridor adoption. A proposed Data Partnership Innovation Hub aims to facilitate stakeholder collaboration and enhance deployment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges

Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges

 India
2
TVS Motor to Transfer Full GST Benefits to ICE Customers

TVS Motor to Transfer Full GST Benefits to ICE Customers

 India
3
Triumphant Victory: Indian Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Triumphant Victory: Indian Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

 India
4
Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025