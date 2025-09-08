Electrifying India's Highways: Smart Freight Centre's Data Partnership Revolution

The Smart Freight Centre (SFC) in India has launched a pivotal report titled 'Data Partnership for Indian Road Freight'. The document outlines how data-driven insights can steer India towards adopting Zero-Emission Trucks (ZETs). This aligns with governmental initiatives such as PM e-DRIVE, emphasizing India's commitment to sustainable freight operations.

The report identifies a significant opportunity within India's freight industry, which contributes a noteworthy portion of the national GDP yet suffers from disproportionate CO2 emissions from medium and heavy-duty trucks. By utilizing data from over 50 use cases, the program identifies crucial routes like NH 44 and NE 4 for new charging infrastructures.

Key endorsements include insights from Sudhendu J. Sinha from NITI Aayog, emphasizing the program's impact. Case studies highlight the economic and environmental benefits for sectors like cement and e-commerce, supporting a shift from pilot projects to large-scale corridor adoption. A proposed Data Partnership Innovation Hub aims to facilitate stakeholder collaboration and enhance deployment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)